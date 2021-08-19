Salma Hayek Says She Thought Marvel Would Cast Her As Grandmother In ‘Eternals’

This year, Salma Hayek will make her Marvel debut in “Eternals.” The 54-year-old actress, on the other hand, initially assumed the media franchise would invite her to play a minor role in the film, such as a grandma.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, she added, “I said, ‘Forget it.'” “’God only knows what type of grandmother they want me to play,’ I answered. I’m used to being told I’ll play an extra or an elderly prostitute. Then they stated Chloé Zhao was the director, and I answered, “OK!” Let’s get this meeting started!’

She eventually found out that she had been cast as Ajak, the group’s leader, by filmmaker Chloé Zhao herself.

Hayek shared a motion poster of her character on Instagram on Wednesday. “After a long wait,” she said in the post. I can finally sense the @eternals’ arrival approaching.”

In addition to Hayek, a slew of other performers will make their Marvel debuts in “Eternals.” Angelina Jolie (Thena), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Barry Keoghan (Druig), and Don Lee (Druig) are among the cast members (Gilgamesh).

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four begins with “Eternals,” the third film in the series (MCU). On November 5, the action-adventure film will be released in theaters.

Marvel’s Phase Four began in July 2021 with the release of “Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson. The second film in the series, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” will be released on September 2 by the studio. Simu Liu will star in the film.

Following “Eternals,” Marvel will release “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “The Marvels,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” are among the films that have been released recently.

Two more films in Phase Four have yet to be announced: “Fantastic Four” and “Blade.”

In addition to “Eternals,” Hayek will star alongside Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, and Al Pacino in “House of Gucci.” The film will be released on November 26th.