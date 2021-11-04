Salma Hayek Opens Up About Harvey Weinstein’s Bullying.

Harvey Weinstein, who worked as a producer for the film “Frida,” tormented Salma Hayek for looking “ugly” while she was filming a biography based on Mexican painter Frida Kahlo’s life.

On Wednesday, the 55-year-old actress spoke with The Guardian about the making of the film, recalling how Weinstein screamed at her “Why do you wear a mustache and a [monobrow]? I didn’t hire you to make myself look bad!” Hayek said she came up with a clever response and added, “But have you ever seen a photograph of Frida Kahlo?’ ‘What’s with the nose?’ would not be said by a man playing Cyrano de Bergerac.” In 2002, the film “Frida” was released. Julie Taymor directed the film, which stars Alfred Molina, Ashley Judd, Antonio Banderas, and Edward Norton.

Hayek also discussed Weinstein’s sexual approaches during the interview, stating that “I didn’t simply say no. I am a force to be reckoned with. He never saw my frailty. It’s not that I’m not terrified; it’s just that you won’t see it. In my quiet strength, I can be almost terrifying.” The actress went on to say that Weinstein isn’t the “first or last” bully she’s faced. She stated that girls should learn to be fearless in general. The actress also said that it’s “not easy, but you have to do it.” Furthermore, she stated that there are still males that harass and bully women in Hollywood. Although the actress stated that she does not bear a grudge towards the individual and believes that people may change as one of her strengths.

She went on to say, “I’m not interested in shaming anyone.” “All I want is for it to end.” Hayek went on to discuss racism in Hollywood, adding that it is often accompanied by harassment. “They think you’re weaker when they disregard your background,” she explained.

In terms of work, Hayek will portray Ajak in Marvel’s highly anticipated film “Eternals,” which will be released on Friday. Kumail Nanjiani portrays Kingo, Angelina Jolie portrays Thena, Richard Madden portrays Ikaris, Lauren Ridloff portrays Makkari, and Kit Harington portrays Black Knight.

She’ll also appear in “House of Gucci,” a highly anticipated film that will be released on Nov. 24.