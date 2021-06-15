Salma Hayek on starring a postmenopausal woman in an action film.

Salma Hayek, who is 54 years old, is taken aback by the prospect of becoming an action star.

When she first broke out in Hollywood in 1995 with Desperado, she was already a household name in Mexico thanks to telenovelas. She has since been nominated for an Oscar for her role as Frida Kahlo in the 2002 film Frida, and has had roles in films such as Savages, Grown Ups, and Puss In Boots. She was floored, however, when she learned that the sequel to the 2017 action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard, in which she only appeared for a few minutes, would put her front and center, competing with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson.

“I was blown away,” she admits candidly. “Especially because there were so many things in my career where I was the favorite character or one of the favorite characters, and I never got a call back, not just for another film, but not even for another studio.” They’d call me, stunned, and say, ‘Oh, my God, they loved you,’ but they’d never offer me anything. “So when the first movie came out, they told me, ‘Oh, my God, they loved you.'”

‘Yeah, we get that all the time, it makes no difference,’ my manager said. ‘And then, all of a sudden, we’re here.’ ”