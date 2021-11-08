Salma Hayek Confirms Her Marvel ‘Multiple Movie’ Deal, Dubbed ‘Secret Society’.

Salma Hayek has revealed that she has signed a multi-film deal with Marvel Studios. The 55-year-old Mexican-American actress just made her MCU debut in “Eternals,” a film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I did sign several film deals! “Being a part of this was sort of fun,” Hayek said on “Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk.” “Sunday, there will be a podcast. “You have to protect a secret society with such bravery.” Marvel is known for securing multi-film deals with actors in order to resurrect the character in the franchise or spinoff if needed.

Since the release of “Eternals” last Friday, many fans have discovered that Ajak’s character (played by Salma Hayek) is one of the Eternals that perished in the film. Her character, on the other hand, may appear in a future “Eternals” sequel in the form of rebirth or even flashback sequences.

Furthermore, if Hayek does not reprise her role as Ajak in a potential “Eternals” sequel, Marvel may bring her back in unexpected ways, similar to how Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo characters featured in the “WandaVision” series launched on Jan. 15.

The film “Eternals” was released on November 5, just one day after it was supposedly banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. The film was set to debut in the Gulf region on November 11th, but only after the same-sex love-making sequences were removed.

Angelina Jolie, who plays superhero Thena in the film, slammed the move to ban “Eternals,” calling the countries involved “ignorant.”

“I’m sorry for [those viewers]. And I applaud Marvel for refusing to remove such moments “Jolie told News.com in Australia on Thursday.

Richard Madden plays Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani plays Kingo, Lauren Ridloff plays Makkari, and Kit Harington plays Black Knight in the star-studded “Eternals.” Chloé Zhao, an Oscar winner, is the director of the film.

After “Eternals,” Marvel is gearing up to release “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” another highly anticipated film, on December 17. It will be the fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth phase.

On the job front, Hayek will next be seen in “House of Gucci,” a highly anticipated film that will be released on Nov. 24. Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, and Al Pacino also star in the film.