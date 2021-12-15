Salaries of ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Revealed: Who Is The Highest-Paid?

The stars of the “Real Housewives” program enjoy opulent lives, and fans are well aware that they are more than just their husbands’ wives.

Following the success of the inaugural show, “Real Housewives of Orange County,” which began in March 2006, several Bravo franchise stars who started out making hundreds of dollars are now earning millions per season. The popularity of the initial show led to spin-off shows in New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas, and Salt Lake City.

According to ScreenRant and Celebrity Net Worth, the highest-earning “Real Housewives” stars as of 2021 are listed below.

Parks, Phaedra

Phaedra Parks, who reportedly received $1.3 million for her latest season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” is ranked fifth on this list.

Parks, who has a net worth of $6 million, first appeared on “RHOA” in Season 3 but left in 2017 following a dramatic Season 9 in which Porsha Williams accused her of lying about castmate Kandi Burruss.

Her money came primarily from her job as an attorney and managing partner of the Parks Group legal company in Atlanta.

She is a successful businesswoman, media personality, motivational speaker, and author in addition to being a former reality star.

After nearly five years of marriage and four seasons on “RHOA,” Parks filed for divorce from ex-husband Apollo Nida in October 2014. The couple, who have two sons together, divorced in 2017 following a long battle over spousal support and property. 4. Williams, Porsha Porsha Williams, who joined the program in Season 5, is said to have earned $1.3 million for Season 12 of “RHOA.” When she originally appeared on the show, she was still married to ex-NFL player Kordell Stewart, but the couple split in 2013 after two years of marriage.

According to People, the 40-year-old announced her departure from the show in September after nine seasons.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Williams’ net worth is believed to be around $400,000.

She spent eight years on the Fox show “Dish Nation,” beginning in the second season in 2013 and announced her retirement in August. She also appeared in “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” and “The New Celebrity Apprentice.” Cynthia Bailey is number three. Cynthia Bailey, a fashion model, actor, and businesswoman who has been a full-time cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” since 2010, is the franchise’s third highest-earning star.

The 54-year-old reality television personality, who has a net worth of $2.5 million, is said to have made $1.8 million per season of the show. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.