Rylan Clark bids his teeth farewell.

Rylan Clark has revealed that he is “letting go” of his teeth and “making the decision to say goodbye.”

The 33-year-old is known for his dazzling teeth, but after almost a decade, he has decided to get rid of them in order to replace them with a new smile.

On Twitter and Instagram, he wrote: “It’s been eight years. It hurts so much, but you have to let go occasionally. I’ve made the decision to bid my teeth farewell. A new grin is on the way “with a few emojis of a happy face

Following his divorce from his husband, Rylan Clark was barred from using the dating app Tinder.

Fans weighed in on the post, expressing their opinions on his current smile as well as his ambitions for a new look.

As one user put it: “Oh, please, no more. They’re a national treasure, to be sure! I’m looking forward to seeing the new gnashers.” “Have they booked their own show?” Tattie inquired. “Will miss them a lot, they were iconic!” Dana commented. The TV personality had his veneers done for the first time in 2017, just in time to start hosting Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.

People teased him about his new gleaming smile, but he said it helped them forget about his presenting skills until he improved.

Rylan just broke his long-term engagement with Dan Neal, a former police officer.

Soon after the split, the former X-Factor participant admitted that he was “in a bad place” and needed “treatment.”

After the split, he canceled a number of radio and television engagements and stopped posting on social media.

He appears to be rebounding back better than before, having been banned from dating app Tinder for “catfishing” and celebrating his 33rd birthday in style with a slew of celebrity friends and family in recent weeks.