Ryan Reynolds talks about how he pleaded with his wife Blake Lively to sleep with him.

In a recent interview, Ryan Reynolds was open about his relationship with Blake Lively.

Reynolds was a guest on Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett’s podcast “SmartLess.” He told them about his initial move on the actress from “The Shallows.”

People paraphrased Reynolds as stating, “I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the world dubbed ‘Green Lantern.'” “We were pals and buds when we went on a double date about a year and a half later, but we were dating different people.”

Before they officially dated, they “hang out” and “always kind of kept in touch but casually.”

“The next thing you know, she’s off to Boston, and I’m off to Boston, so I said, ‘Well, I’ll travel with you.’ He said, “We went on the train together and rode together.” “I was basically pleading with her to let me sleep with her.”

When asked how quickly their relationship progressed from dating to a long-term commitment, he described it as “like something out of a dream.”

He continued, “A week later, I was like, ‘We should purchase a house together,'” he said. “And we succeeded.”

Reynolds and Lively married on September 9, 2012, in South Carolina. They’ve been married for nearly ten years. James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, are the Hollywood stars’ three daughters.

The duo is well-known for their flirtatious demeanor and habit of teasing each other on social media. After receiving their COVID-19 vaccination shots in April, the pair made fun of each other on social media.

While the expert delivered the shot, the “Deadpool” star shared a photo of himself wearing a white tee, pink beanie, and a black face mask. He took advantage of the photo opportunity to #HotorNot his wife.

“Science is seductive. What about the hat? He wrote, “Perhaps not.”

He followed up with a shot of himself and Lively wearing beanies side by side in a subsequent post. Lively also wore a blue hat that she wore on the set of her film “The Rhythm Section.”

“Who looked better in it?” Reynolds posed the question in a poll. The actor received a plurality of the votes, with around 53% preferring him to Lively.

In an earlier interview, Lively also discussed her marriage to Reynolds. She stated that their friendship was extremely important in the development of their love.

"Before we started dating, we were friends for two years. And I treat him as if he were my girlfriend," stated Lively. 'I'm like,' Hey, this actually happened.