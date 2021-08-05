Ryan Reynolds Signals His Daughters On Camera While Holding His Ears: ‘Hello, guys!’

Ryan Reynolds greeted his kids from “Good Morning America” in a kind gesture when he appeared on the show on Wednesday.

The actor added that his two youngest daughters, Inez, four, and James, six, were ecstatic with his recent television appearance.

“Today was actually the first day they were like, ‘Wait, you’re going to be on TV today?’” the 44-year-old actor stated on the show.

The star of “Deadpool” revealed that his girls are still unaware that their parents are celebrities. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going on Good Morning America,’” he recounted telling his daughters. They’re like, ‘What’s the point of it?’”

The co-hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and T.J. Holmes broke out laughing at Reynolds’ girls’ innocent query.

Reynolds went on to state that his girls had requested that he say “hello” to them on camera.

“And they’re like, ‘Can you say hello to me?’” says the narrator. ‘Sure, I’ll say hello to you folks,’ I said. “But they wanted me to pull my ear to say hello, and then ‘Nezzy,’ my younger daughter, wanted me to stroke my sleeve,” Reynolds recalled as he rubbed one of his sleeves.

“Hello there, guys!” “How are you doing?” Looking at the camera, the actor finally said something.

Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, have three daughters together. Betty, his third daughter, is 11 months old. After meeting on the set of “Green Lantern” in 2011, the couple married in 2012.

Reynolds and Lively recently celebrated their tenth anniversary as a couple by visiting O Ya, the restaurant where they had their first date.

“10 years later,” Lively said on her Instagram Stories to commemorate the occasion. We continue to go on our “first date.” But in a pair of shoes that are a LOT more comfortable.” On Sunday, a fan posted a snapshot of the Instagram Story to Twitter.

On the professional front, the actor’s next project is the action comedy “Free Guy,” which is set to hit theaters on August 11. Shawn Levy directs the film, which also stars Jodie Comer, Pokimane, Taika Waititi, Jacksepticeye, and Joe Keery.

Lively will star in the thriller “The Husband’s Secret,” which is based on the novel by Liane Moriarty.