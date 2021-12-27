Ryan Reynolds Shares A Video Of His ‘iPhoto Album’ With Will Ferrell From ‘Spirited’ [Watch].

Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram over the weekend to release a video from his upcoming Christmas-themed film, “Spirited,” that included behind-the-scenes footage, a clip of his discussion with a co-star, co-star pictures, and more.

Fans can get a first look at the actor’s Apple device in the one-minute video shared by the 45-year-old star. A headshot of his “Spirited” co-star Will Ferrell appears on the desktop, and a sticky note on the left of the screen lists everything Reynolds hopes to accomplish in 2022.

Ice skating is on the list, as is selling Apple stock, learning his co-real star’s address, and figuring out how to get Apple TV+, among other things.

The actor accesses the iPhotos folder, which contains all of the photos taken between July and December 2021, and then selects a slideshow to watch a film. Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, and himself are all featured in the slideshow.

He also posted a screenshot of a text exchange he had with Ferrell, in which the famed comic requests $1.28 for coffee and $2.75 for the TikTok performance.

The actor captioned the video, “iPhoto Album.”

Celebrities expressed their feelings in the comments area.

Chloe Arnold, the choreographer, said, “I’m in full holiday mode now! Ryan, Merry Christmas!! We adore you. This was a truly wonderful experience! Memories that will last a lifetime!!” Scott Myrick, an actor, added, “Has anyone ever told you that you’re quite bright? Christmas greetings!” “Ryan, it’s not named iPhoto anymore,” one of the fans pointed out. Reynolds said in October that he had finished filming “Spirited” before announcing his retirement from acting. He also commended his co-stars at the time, pointing out that the film features a lot of singing and dancing.

“Kindness is as important as brilliance these days,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to work with people who have both.” Sean Anders and John Morris direct “Spirited,” a film based on Charles Dickens’ classic work “A Christmas Carol.” The film’s production began in Boston in July. The film is set to hit theaters in December 2022.

Reynolds will next be featured in “The Adam Project,” a science fiction film directed by Shawn Levy and written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

In addition to “Everyday Parenting Tips,” “Deadpool 3,” “Dragon’s Lair,” and “Clue,” the actor will appear in “Everyday Parenting Tips,” “Deadpool 3,” “Dragon’s Lair,” and “Clue.”