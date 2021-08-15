Ryan Reynolds Says Disney Is Interested In A “Free Guy” Sequel; Twitter Reacts

Ryan Reynolds’ “Free Guy” is getting a sequel.

With an estimated $26 million, “Free Guy” is expected to top the American box office this weekend. According to Variety, the sci-fi action comedy is the first Disney picture to have a limited cinema release in over a year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Deadpool” star moved to Twitter on Saturday to announce that Disney has approved a “Free Guy” sequel, despite the film’s critical and commercial success thus far.

“Aaaannnd, after three years of promoting ‘Free Guy’ as an original IP film, Disney announced today that a sequel is in the works. “Woo hoo!!!” exclaims the speaker. Reynolds included the hashtag “irony” in his tweet.

He uploaded a GIF of Taika Waititi’s Antwan, who in the film used the phrase “Albuquerque Boiled Turkey.” “We’ve failed if it’s not dubbed ‘Albuquerque Boiled Turkey,’” Reynolds added.

Reynolds’ message was shared by 20th Century Studios, which seemed to confirm the news. Shawn Levy, a director, also quoted it and wrote, “Yuuuuuuup.”

Fans were ecstatic to find that another “Free Guy” film was in the works, with many thanking Levy and Reynolds on the news.

“Congratulations. It was simply a fantastic film. One fan remarked, “Millie/MolotovGirl was such a showstopper!” referring to Jodie Comer’s character. “Also, that melancholy fantasy rendition was a fantastic complement. I’m excited to see what the gang has planned!”

“I admit I laughed out loud at the scene in the movie where they say, ‘All people want these days are sequels!’ And I thought to myself, ‘OK, but I would LOVE a ‘Free Guy’ sequel!'” said another.

“Please include me as a streamer in ‘Free Guy 2′. Reynolds’ tweet drew a response from Twitch streamer ConnorEatsPants, who said, “I’m extremely cheap right now, but by the time the sequel starts shooting, I’ll probably be worth a lot more, so I’d just get the contract done [now now to be honest].”

“Congratulations, Ryan!” says the narrator. I’d like to see more of him because he really stole the show!” a separate user added to the conversation.

Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, promoted her husband’s film with a swimsuit shot on her Instagram Stories on Thursday. The actress posed in a flowery print bikini with her back to the camera in the photo, revealing her toned rear.

She captioned the photo, “Go see @freeguymovie this weekend or you’ll be bummed.”

The film “Free Guy” was released on Friday. The film will play solely in cinemas for 45 days, and its box office receipts will be a barometer of the movie theater industry’s health.