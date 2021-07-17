Ryan Reynolds Makes an Appearance as Deadpool and Reacts Hilariously to the “Free Guy” Trailer [Video]

Ryan Reynolds shared a humorous trailer reaction video for his forthcoming film “Free Guy” on Instagram on Tuesday.

The actor featured in a Deadpool suit alongside Marvel’s Korg from “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame” in the four-minute, 27-second video clip.

“DP is now a part of the MCU!” Reynolds took to Instagram to express himself. “He’ll start with reaction videos, then move on to social influencer work, then Parks appearances, and finally after-credit employment by 2030.”

“If you include Deadpool’s cocaine rider, this is the most expensive reaction video ever made,” the actor wrote on Twitter about the video.

The film “Free Guy” will be released on August 11th.

The video started with a scene from the film “Deadpool.” Before addressing his audience, Reynolds can be seen fiddling with the camera and the ring light.

He also pretended to react to the film “Cruella,” and the following scene showed him sitting with a dog, watching the crime comedy trailer. He inquired, “Where are the f—-ng dogs?”

Later, he poked fun at his own impending film, claiming that he assumed “Free Guy” had already been released last year, but that it was “apparently, this August.” He welcomed Korg to the broadcast as a guest, joking that the Kronan warrior wasn’t his first pick, but everyone else was occupied with Disney Plus.

After watching the trailer and reacting to each scene, the actor sought advice from Korg on how to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Have a desire, follow it, lose it, ruin all kinds of enjoyment in pursuit of that dream, climb to the summits of that mountain, land at the bottom and realize you’ll never attain that dream, and at that time check your emails,” Korg said. “Perhaps you’ll get a message from your agency saying Marvel wants to speak with you.”

The first installment of “Deadpool” was released in 2016, followed by the second installment in 2018. The much-anticipated third installment is in the works and will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.