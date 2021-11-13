Ryan Reynolds is trolled by Dwayne Johnson with a hilarious billboard prank.

In a prank involving a large billboard and a mom joke, Dwayne Johnson called out his “Red Notice” co-star Ryan Reynolds.

Johnson, 49, collaborated with Netflix to mock Reynolds, 45, for his alleged streaming habits. “Ryan Reynolds uses his mom’s Netflix account,” the “Jumanji” star captioned an Instagram snap of an advertisement. “One final theft before we hit the road. @vancityreynolds, you’ve got to beat that “In the caption, Johnson wrote: “Ryan’s mother, for the record, is an AMAZING WOMAN. Ryan didn’t turn out the way he did for whatever reason.” “In fairness, my mother uses my OnlyFans account,” Reynolds joked in response to the message. Johnson created the billboard prank to promote their new Netflix film “Red Notice,” which debuted on Friday. According to the Netflix synopsis, the action comedy film follows an FBI profiler who reluctantly befriends an infamous art thief “to apprehend an elusive burglar who’s always one step ahead.”

“This is the last time I let you pick what to put on the Netflix marquee,” Netflix’s official account said in response to Johnson’s post.

Laughing emojis were left in the comments area by a lot of fans and celebrities who considered Johnson’s message humorous.

James Andrew Jefferson Jr. remarked, “I use her account as well.”

“So, I’ll keep the cosmos in check. I utilize the Disney account that my daughter has. And she is completely unaware of it “On Twitter, one fan joked.

Another commented, “I bet Hugh Jackman was involved in the making of that billboard,” referring to Reynolds and Jackman’s history of harassing each other on social media.

Johnson, Reynolds, and Gadot have previously stated that they enjoyed working together on the film.

‘The’ “”He’s a big rock with the softest, sweetest heart,” Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot told Elle about the “Black Adam” actor’s attitude. It’s as though it’s made of butter.” “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds, on the other hand, said Gadot was “very great at comedy.” Reynolds remarked of his co-star, “She can go big when she needs to, and she can reel it in when she needs to.”

“Red Notice” is now available to watch on Netflix.