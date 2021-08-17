Ryan Reynolds Is Overjoyed That His Film “Free Guy” Has Been Named The Best “Movie In The World.”

Ryan Reynolds shared a still from the freshly released action comedy film “Free Guy” to commemorate the film’s No. 1 launch.

Reynolds can be seen glancing at a gun-wielding actress Jodie Comer in the snap. “#1 Movie In The World” is also written on the poster.

Reynolds added in the caption, “Well, if everyone says so.” “#FreeGuy is now playing in theaters. “Awesome things happen.” “Unrelated, did Joe Keery delete his Instagram account?” he finished the message. I’m unable to tag him.”

Many celebrities and fans congratulated the actor on his new accomplishment in the comments section.

Hayley Wickenheiser, a former ice hockey player from Canada, remarked, “Congrats Ryan,” and actor Liam Hemsworth liked the post.

“Avengers moment SENTT ME I nearly shouted in theaters,” one fan wrote, while another responded to his concern regarding Keery’s account by saying, “He doesn’t show up for me either, and I’d like to imagine it’s because he just blocked both of us.”

“Free Guy” is a lighthearted action comedy that examines the line between reality and virtual reality. In the film, the “Deadpool” star played a character known as the Blue Shirt Guy, who is essentially an anti-hero.

“This is a very good opening under challenging conditions,” David A. Gross, who runs consultancy firm Franchise Entertainment Research, told AFP, referring to the COVID-19 issue. It’s taking a toll on the Delta variant.”

In North America, the film grossed $28.4 million in its opening weekend. The film grossed $51 million worldwide. On Sunday, Reynolds took to Twitter to announce that the sequel to “Free Guy” has been confirmed by Disney.

“Aaaannnd, after three years of promoting #FreeGuy as an original IP film, Disney announced today that a sequel is in the works. Hooray!! #irony.”

On the same day, the actor humorously reacted to his own tweet, writing, “If it isn’t called “Albuquerque Boiled Turkey,” we’ve failed.”

Reynolds will next be seen in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s action comedy “Red Notice,” which he directed and wrote. Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot also star in the film.