Ryan Reynolds Discloses the Secrets To His Happily Ever After With Blake Lively.

Ryan Reynolds has revealed the secrets to his and actress Blake Lively’s long-term happiness. According to ET, the actor stated that being friends is more important than anything else in a relationship.

They don’t take each other “too seriously,” according to the 45-year-old actor, and consider each other “friends.”

Reynolds told the publication that it’s more vital to like each other than to fall in love just for the sake of it. “It’s wonderful to fall in love, but do you like each other? That’s the kind of thing you have to ask yourself before you start “he stated

Reynolds stated that they have always liked one other and “develop together” in their decade-long relationship. He also mentioned that they are continually learning from one other as a pair.

“I’m glad to have a pal in that,” the actor of “Deadpool” added.

Lively and Reynolds have three daughters: James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. In 2012, the couple married.

In 2010, Lively and Reynolds met on the production of “Green Lantern.” The actor was married to Scarlett Johansson at the time, while Lively was dating actor Penn Badgley. However, Lively and Badgley ended their romance in 2010, the same year that Reynolds filed for divorce.

Reynolds’ most recent film appearance was in the action comedy “Red Notice,” which was released in theaters on Nov. 5 and will be available on Netflix this Friday. Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ritu Arya, Melissa Kennemore, and MWW Michael Wilkerson also star in the film.

The actor’s next project is “The Adam Project,” a science fiction film directed by Shawn Levy and written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo will also appear in the film.

Reynolds will also provide his voice to a TV series called “Futha Mucka,” which is now in pre-production.

Lively, on the other hand, will next be seen in “The Making Of,” a romance film now in pre-production. Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick wrote the screenplay. She’ll also appear in “The Husband’s Secret,” a film based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name.