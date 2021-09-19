Ryan Phillippe is a well-known actor. ‘It Would Embarrass Me,’ Reese Witherspoon said of his kids watching ‘Cruel Intentions.’

Ryan Phillippe was open about his feelings regarding his and ex-wife Reese Witherspoon’s older children watching their film “Cruel Intentions.”

Phillippe and Witherspoon rose to prominence as co-stars in the cult adolescent film “Cruel Intentions,” in which the actor plays Sebastian Valmont, the toxic love interest of his then-character wife’s Annette Hargrove.

Phillippe and Witherspoon previously stated their apprehension about allowing their children Ava, 22, and Deacon, 17, to watch the film because of its mature content, which includes a sex scene between the ex-husband and wife. Even though they’re older, the actor recently stated that his sentiments about them seeing the raunchy film haven’t changed.

He told E! News, “You know, I haven’t checked in with them about it now that they’re both of age.” “I’m not sure if that would be creepy for them, to be honest. In some respects, it wouldn’t be the most palatable or desirable idea for me to watch my parents do some of the things that their parents do in that movie.”

Phillippe said that clips from “Cruel Intentions” have been shared on social media by his children. However, he stated that having them watch the full film would “embarrass” him.

“You know what, I’m sure they’ve seen excerpts and things like that on social media,” he said, “but I’m not sure if they’ve actually watched the movie.” “It would embarrass me a little bit, you know, I still believe it holds up, but it was extremely racy,” she says. It was definitely an R-rated film.”

Phillippe had previously expressed his feelings about his children viewing “Cruel Intentions.” He also indicated he didn’t want them to see the movie in a 2017 appearance on the radio show “Sway in the Morning.”

“I don’t want them to see ‘Cruel Intentions,'” says the author. He commented at the time, “It’s a little too edgy.” “I wonder if they sneak around and watch some of the stuff we’d rather kids didn’t. Isn’t that something that every kid does?”

Phillippe has happy recollections of playing Sebastian, despite the fact that he will never suggest the picture to his children.

"Even after all these years, one of the parts that stands out the most to me is Sebastian in 'Cruel Intentions,' and the freedom that character afforded me to play around with.