Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Beauty’ Blends Body Horror with Celebrity Cameos on Disney

Disney has unveiled its latest Ryan Murphy series, “The Beauty,” an audacious mix of sex, gore, and body horror that explores a deadly and explosive STD. The premise promises an unnerving look at beauty, fame, and the darker side of desire, as characters grapple with a contagious virus that makes people irresistibly attractive—only to cause their bodies to disintegrate in a gruesome explosion. As the show prepares to stream, Murphy’s trademark high-camp approach, combined with a biting commentary on societal issues, promises to captivate viewers.

Explosive Start and Celebrity Appearances

The series kicks off with a bold opening scene: Ruby (played by supermodel Bella Hadid) struts down a Paris Fashion Week runway, only to succumb to an uncontrollable thirst. In a frenetic sequence, Ruby punches out paparazzi, steals a motorbike, and survives a horrific car crash, only to meet a grisly end in a blood-splattered explosion. This high-octane start is emblematic of the show’s relentless pace, full of shocking moments and unpredictable twists.

The bizarre epidemic, which has people transforming into hot, deadly ticking time bombs, soon grabs the attention of FBI agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall). The agents are drawn into a complex investigation that takes them across Europe, where they discover that an unknown pathogen is causing a string of bizarre deaths. Among the victims are models who undergo strange, fatal transformations, culminating in a model found murdered in Venice in a ritualistic killing. While they struggle to piece together the case, the agents’ tumultuous personal relationship also unfolds, adding a layer of drama to the grisly proceedings.

As the virus spreads, the narrative shifts to introduce several larger-than-life characters, including The Corporation, played by Ashton Kutcher, the world’s wealthiest and most repulsive billionaire. His desire to control the virus’s distribution is central to the show’s plot, and he is ably supported by the show-stealing performance of Anthony Ramos, who plays The Assassin, an icy hitman tasked with eliminating anyone who stands in his way. Ramos’ portrayal has been singled out as a highlight, with critics already speculating about his potential for future roles in major franchises.

The show also embraces celebrity cameos, often with shocking results. Bella Hadid’s explosive demise and Meghan Trainor’s memorable exit from a high-end canteen set the tone for a narrative unafraid to give its famous faces “sticky ends.” These fleeting appearances lend the show an air of playful unpredictability, with a notable guest turn from Isabella Rossellini as The Corporation’s venomous wife, dishing out insults while wearing extravagant couture.

However, it’s the show’s deeper themes that add nuance to its bizarre storyline. While the virus initially appears to be a simple metaphor for beauty standards, there is a more profound commentary on societal pressures. Murphy, reflecting on his own past experiences with the AIDS epidemic, blends elements of horror with an exploration of body image, desirability, and the commodification of beauty. The virus is depicted as an extreme version of modern anxieties surrounding youth, wealth, and physical perfection—issues particularly poignant in today’s influencer-driven culture.

Despite the provocative themes, the show also indulges in dark humor. A subplot involving Jeremy (Jeremy Pope), a disgruntled young man who undergoes plastic surgery to try to become more attractive, is presented with a mix of pity and ridicule, highlighting the show’s complex relationship with the concept of beauty. This juxtaposition of grotesque humor with deeper societal critique is what makes “The Beauty” a unique and unsettling watch.

With its mix of high camp, social commentary, and grotesque horror, “The Beauty” is not a show for the faint-hearted. The series, which airs on Disney starting January 22, will be released in a weekly format, beginning with the first three episodes. As the plot unfolds, it promises to keep viewers on edge, addicted to its gory and sometimes absurd antics.