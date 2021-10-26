Ryan Gosling Will Play Ken’s Character In The ‘Barbie’ Film, With Margot Robbie In The Title Role.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. Pictures is in final negotiations with actor Ryan Gosling to play Ken’s character in the live-action “Barbie” film. The title character will be played by Margot Robbie.

According to rumors, Gosling turned down the part due to his hectic schedule. The studio, however, is eager to work with the “La La Land” star, according to the sources, and the actor has modified his schedule to film the film.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wrote the script for the picture, which is set to begin filming in the first half of 2022.

The film “Barbie” will be based on the well-known Barbie dolls, which were first released in 1959. Ken, Barbie’s sidekick, was originally debuted in 1961.

This isn’t the first time a film based on Barbie has been made. In 2010, an animated film titled “Barbie: A Fashion Fairytale” was released, followed by “Barbie: A Fairy Secret” in 2011. This will, however, be the first live-action film based on the iconic doll.

The live-action film based on the popular, legendary doll brand will be directed by Gerwig. “Nights and Weekends,” “Lady Bird,” and “Little Women” are among Gerwig’s directorial credits, so fans may expect something unique and intriguing.

Robbie will not only feature in the film as Barbie, but she will also produce it through her LuckyChap Entertainment production firm.

In terms of work, Gosling recently finished filming “The Gray Man,” an action thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Regé-Jean Page, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Julia Butters also star in the film.

The film is currently under post-production and will be released on Netflix in 2022. Aside from that, the actor will star in the horror film “Wolfman,” directed by Leigh Whannell. In addition, he will appear in “The Actor” and “Project Hail Mary.” Robbie, on the other hand, recently appeared in James Gunn’s directorial film “The Suicide Squad,” which was released on August 6th. She will soon be seen in David O. Russell’s untitled period drama. In addition to “Babylon,” “Asteroid City,” “Ruin,” and “Gotham City Sirens,” the actress will appear in upcoming films “Babylon,” “Asteroid City,” “Ruin,” and “Gotham City Sirens.”