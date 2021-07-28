Ryan Dorsey Sends a Heartfelt Message to Naya Rivera, His Late Ex-Wife: “Fly High”

Actor Ryan Dorsey wrote a heartfelt tribute to his ex-wife, “Glee” star Naya Rivera, a year after she was buried.

“Today…

You were laid to rest a year ago. I’m still in awe of what I’m seeing. The year has gone by so rapidly that it no longer feels like a year. Our son has grown in leaps and bounds. He’s a true explorer who is constantly on the lookout for new experiences. He’s sweet and funny, and his laughter always brightens the room. He’s a sensitive soul, to say the least. Knowing him is to love him, and anybody who comes into contact with him smiles all the time. “He’s doing OK,” Dorsey added in a long Instagram statement.

Naya’s fan @safeplacenaya quickly shared Dorsey’s message.

With nearly 80,000 likes on his emotive post, many have praised the 38-year-old for parenting Josey despite Naya’s absence.

A black and white photo of a smiling Josey flashing an okay sign, as well as two photos of Naya and a younger Josey on the side, accompanied the Instagram statement.

“He misses you but knows he’ll see you again,” Dorsey added, “and the invisible string is something that’s helped us out during this ever-evolving transition of your time with us on earth, which was unfairly and for reasons we’ll never understand cut short…too soon.”

Naya died last year while swimming with Josey, who was four at the time, in California’s Lake Piru. According to a Page Six source, her body was located five days after she was reported missing, 56 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

That day, the tide was reportedly high, and the actress may have drowned. Her yacht was not anchored when she went swimming with her son, according to TMZ.

At the end of his Instagram post, Dorsey told Naya that Josey is doing well and is surrounded by people who care about him.

“Fly high, rest easily, knowing he’s safe…

He’s being properly raised, and he’s surrounded by relatives and friends who care about him and you,” he continued.

Dorsey was married to Naya from 2014 till 2018.

Naya’s sister, Nickayla Rivera, moved in with Dorsey and Josey shortly after the star’s death to assist with Josey’s upbringing, sparking “absurd narratives” from spectators.

Dorsey had previously posted an Instagram video defending Nickayla, describing Josey’s need for his late wife’s sister’s presence.

"I want Titi [Nickayla] to live with us forever because she is now.