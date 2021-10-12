Ruthie Tompson, the animator behind Disney’s “Snow White,” has died at the age of 111.

Ruthie Tompson, a Disney animator, died on Sunday at the age of 111 at her home in Woodland Hills, California.

Over the course of four decades with the Walt Disney business, Tompson worked on a slew of animated films, including “The Lord of the Rings” in 1978 and “Pinocchio” in 1940.

On Monday, the studio paid homage to the iconic animator.

Tompson was a legend, according to Bob Iger, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, and her creative efforts from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to “The Rescuers” are still considered classics.

“While we will miss her smile and fantastic sense of humor, her outstanding work and pioneering spirit will always be an inspiration to us all,” he added in a statement posted on the company’s official website.

Tompson worked for the corporation as an ink and paint artist. She debuted in 1937’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” and went on to appear in films such as “Bambi,” “Sleeping Beauty,” and “Donald in Mathmagic Land.” All of these works, however, were uncredited at the time. She made her first appearance on the television series “Popeye the Sailor” in 1960.

“She was fun, wild, sharp as a whip, talented, and a dear friend to our Iwerks family,” director and writer Leslie Iwerks said in the tribute, describing Tompson as “fun, funny, sharp as a whip, talented, and a great friend to our Iwerks family.”

Iwerks also recalled a road trip with Tompson in her convertible to the Walt Disney Family Museum’s Grand Opening.

“I’ll never forget going up to the Grand Opening of the Walt Disney Family Museum with Ruthie in my convertible, Thelma and Louise-style, two happy girls on a delightful adventure with a joyful finish,” Iwerks remarked. “She will be missed tremendously.” Tompson was born on July 22, 1910, in Maine. She was born in Boston and relocated to Los Angeles with her family in the 1920s. At the age of 18, she was hired as a painter in the Ink and Paint Department, where she worked on the company’s first feature film, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”