Ruth Matete Opens Up About Grief and Hope for New Love

Gospel singer Ruth Matete has shared a deeply emotional post two years after relocating to Canada, revealing that she is ready to heal and open her heart to love again following the devastating loss of her husband, John Apewajoye.

Resilience Through Loss

Six years after the tragic fire that took her husband’s life, Matete has spoken out about the long and painful journey of grief, as well as her tentative steps towards healing. In a heartfelt message posted from her new home in Edmonton, the former Tusker Project Fame winner expressed hope for a new beginning while still carrying the pain of the past.

For Matete, the haunting memory of the fire at Great Wall Gardens on April 2020, when a gas cylinder malfunctioned and exploded, continues to shape her emotional world. Her husband, John Apewajoye, suffered severe burns and ultimately passed away from complications. The tragedy not only left Matete to cope with unimaginable loss but also thrust her into a media frenzy, where she was scrutinized publicly. The investigation, which lasted months, ultimately cleared her of any wrongdoing, but the emotional toll remains.

In her latest post, Matete admitted that her healing process has been slow and complicated. “I cried today,” she wrote, reflecting on her grief as she remembered Apewajoye, who she described as her “best friend.” The pain of his absence, especially as she now raises their daughter Toluwa alone in Canada, remains fresh, despite the time and distance.

Life After Loss

Since moving to Canada with her daughter in 2024, Matete has carved out a quieter life away from the Kenyan spotlight, working as a registered nurse and worship leader. However, she has not shied away from addressing the realities of widowhood, challenging the societal pressure to “move on.” In her emotional post, Matete acknowledged that while her career is thriving, the void left by her late husband remains. “I don’t want to be alone forever,” she confessed, speaking to a universal longing that resonates with many who have faced similar heartbreak.

For Matete, the journey of recovery is ongoing. “Love is a risk,” she wrote, expressing her vulnerability and willingness to embrace the possibility of love once more. Her decision to share this deeply personal update with her followers has sparked an outpouring of support from fans, with many applauding her courage to embrace hope after such a devastating loss.

Matete’s story stands as a powerful testament to resilience in the face of tragedy. Despite the unimaginable challenges she has faced—from the traumatic loss of her husband to the public scrutiny and personal pain—she continues to move forward, her heart cautiously ready for the possibility of love once again.