Ruth Langsford of Loose Women debuted a new look on the ITV show.

Loose Women fans flocked to Twitter to express their surprise when they spotted Ruth Langsford’s new fiery haircut.

Loose Women resumed after a commercial break to reveal Ruth’s new hairstyle.

Coleen Nolan, who was also wearing a wig, and natural redhead Janet Street-Porter were among the panelists.

After conflicts, health issues, and a heartbreaking death, the stars of Loose Women are back.

The intention of the hairpiece was to spark a debate about a recent statistic claiming that redheads are more romantic than those with other hair colors.

“Do gingers have more fun?” asks the section. “I really like this color,” Ruth added. Coleen, a fellow presenter, said to her buddy, “I’m telling you now, you look absolutely lovely.” While the hairstyle isn’t permanent, the majority of fans thought it looked great on Ruth and flocked to Twitter to express their opinions.

“That hair color matches Ruth #LooseWomen,” Sara said.

Debbie made the following comment: “Ruth, your hair is gorgeous! It appears to be fantastic!” “Perfect color highlights Ruth #LooseWomen,” another user said. “Someone repair Ruth’s hair,” one person remarked, implying that not everyone was a fan.