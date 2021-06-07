Russ Mayfield and His Son Just Spent Some Time at the Beach on ’90 Day Fiancé’

With their participation in numerous 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs, Russ and Paola Mayfield have become fan favorites throughout the years. Fans can keep up with the duo on social media by following their separate accounts. Fans will want to watch Russ and his son, Axel, at the beach, which he recently uploaded on Instagram.

The ’90 Day Fiancé’ franchise’s Russ and Paola Mayfield

The famous pair met at a Colombian party. At the time, Russ was working as an engineer in the oil sector. They began their journey in Oklahoma, where Russ comes from. Their son, Axel, was born in 2019, after they married in 2013. Paola has a new career as a professional wrestler, and they currently reside in Miami, Florida.

Both Russ and Paola have large social media followings, and they’ve been known to share posts with their followers. Paola has a whopping 1.1 million Instagram followers, but her husband only has 354,000.

Russ Mayfield and his son recently went to the beach.