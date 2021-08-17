Runner who is late Sister of Gabriele Grunewald was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

Abigail Anderson, the sister of late runner Gabriele Grunewald, was murdered in a car accident on Saturday, and her family is mourning her death. Gabriele died in 2019 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Anderson was hit by a truck while walking on Cleveland Avenue near the Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in Falcon Heights, Minnesota, on Saturday evening, according to CBS Minnesota. The truck hit a parked automobile before hitting the victim, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle then did a U-turn, “running over the victim a second time while attempting to flee the scene,” according to the police report. Anderson died at Regions Hospital later that day.

The truck driver’s identity was not revealed, but police said say he was already in jail and had his blood extracted for tests.

Gabriele’s husband, Justin Grunewald, confirmed Anderson’s death on Instagram on Monday.

He added, “You were and are Gabriele’s best buddy, you are the best third wheel ever, and you are such an incredible little sister.” “A part of me feels relieved to see you with Gabriele. I was hoping you’d wait another 50 years before paying her a visit.”

“I apologize for constantly giving you the tough big brother advise; I always expected more from you. However, in the end, you were the ideal version of yourself. You found a great guy, you were content with your life as a fantastic nurse, and you were devoting more time to art and other interests. Grunewald continued, “You were building your own legacy while beautifully carrying on the tradition of your sisters.”

Anderson, often known as Abby, worked as a nurse at Children’s Minnesota. She, like her sister, was a passionate runner and was active in the Brave Like Gabe Foundation, which funds rare cancer research.

Heather Kampf, an American middle-distance runner and Gabriele’s roommate, characterized Abby as “the same type of cheerful, brilliant soul with the same smile and demeanor” in her homage to her. “Seeing her always felt like she was keeping a piece of Gabe alive,” Kampf told CBS.