Rumer Willis Shows Her Parents Old Photographs For Demi Moore’s 33rd birthday, Bruce Willis joins forces with Demi Moore.

Rumer Willis took a journey down memory lane on her birthday this year.

To celebrate her 33rd birthday, the actress revealed a series of never-before-seen flashback images of herself with her parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, on Instagram on Monday.

“How it all began…..8.16.88,” she captioned the photo.

Demi was seen cuddling newborn Rumer in one photo, while her father Bruce was seen carrying her sleeping body in his arms in another. Another shot showed the actor posing on a couch with his arms folded next to his young daughter, both of whom were dressed in all-white clothing.

Scout and Tallulah Willis, Rumer’s sisters, shared loving messages to her on her special day.

Scout, 30, wrote, “An icon was born today.”

Tallulah, 27, shared photos of Rumer when she was younger, including one with their father, Bruce. “THIS ICON WAS BORN 33 YEARS AGO TODAY, AND WE, THE WORLD, THANK YOU!” she captioned the picture. “You are such a quintessentially divine presence, Rumer Glenn. My first impression of you was that you were the personification of who you were.”

Tallulah described how her older sister, Rumer, would take center stage during their spontaneous performances, saying she had “not a whisper of hesitancy” and “unapologetically commanded” their audiences.

“I believe you came into this world with a soul so eager to be recognized that even your hair refused to hide,” she said.

Tallulah also talked about how their relationship has developed from siblings to “best friends” and “soul twins,” calling it “one of the most treasured elements of my adult existence.”

“I will always see you, no matter how untethered things may feel, and I will always be in your corner pulling for you,” she continued. “Your life has been a vibrantly colored tapestry, and I have no doubt that there is so much more to add with year 33 ahead of us! Shine on, my cool dude; I adore you.”

Moore also shared a flashback photo of Rumer at the wheel of a convertible, as well as a more recent shot of her driving a similar car, on her oldest daughter’s birthday.

Rumer “rocked my world” when she was born at 7:04 a.m. in Paducah, Kentucky, the actress said in the caption. She said her daughter “stuck to the plan” and was “ready for life, love, and learning” when she came on her due date.

