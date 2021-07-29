Ruby Rose Says She Was Rejected From ERs While Suffering From Surgical Complications Ruby Rose Tearfully Says She Was Rejected From ERs While Suffering From Surgical Complications

Ruby Rose became teary-eyed when she said that she was turned down by numerous hospitals after experiencing difficulties from a recent surgery.

The former “Batwoman” star, 35, revealed on her Instagram Story on Tuesday that she had been hospitalized after difficulties occurred following a medical procedure she had undergone, though she did not elaborate. However, because hospitals were refusing people due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it took hours for Rose to be admitted to an emergency room.

In the video acquired by People, the Australian actress says, “I just wanted to sort out some live stuff and some health stuff and some housing stuff and all the lovely things.”

“I had a treatment and had to have surgery, but everything went good and the surgery was successful. But then I had a few issues and had to go to the hospital’s emergency room,” she said.

She “called an ambulance and it took hours to find a hospital that would be able to take me or anyone,” according to the “Orange Is the New Black” alum.

As she told her fans that emergency rooms were “rejecting taking people and I… and my case was pretty serious,” Rose began to cry.

“After a bit of a standoff, we were lucky enough to get accepted by a hospital,” she added, adding, “Everyone was fantastic, all the front-liners were amazing.”

Rose believes the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for the difficulty in getting into a hospital and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

“Please be safe, and make every effort to keep everyone safe. Please be vaccinated if you can,” Rose added. “It doesn’t have to be this difficult for everyone, and I can’t image all the other individuals that are dealing with far worse, far more serious issues right now.”

The actress went on to tell her fans that she will be continuing her social media hiatus.

She ended her video by saying, “I’m just sending everyone love. I love you all and ask that you look after yourselves.”

Rose hasn’t updated her Instagram account in six days. She is pictured with her rescue dog, Ru, atop what appears to be a truck full with earth and plants.

