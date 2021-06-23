Ruby Hartley (Stiorra) just shared a unique image of Mark Rowley from ‘The Last Kingdom’ (Finan)

Many fans of the hit television series The Last Kingdom have already heard the news, but season 5 will be the series’ final season. It’s a difficult scenario for fans to accept, but the good news is that the show is presently in production in Hungary. It’s an exciting opportunity for fans who are eagerly anticipating the start of Season 5.

Stiorra’s actress Ruby Hartley recently uploaded a photo of Finan’s actor Mark Rowley.

Fans have recently been given to media from their favorite stars from the program together and on set as work continues. On her Instagram Story, Ruby Hartley, who plays Stiorra, recently shared a snapshot of Mark Rowley, who plays Finan.

Hartley tweeted a photo of Rowley dressed as Finan on June 14, 2021. He’s wearing sunglasses and a face mask that’s tucked under his chin. As he smiles in the snap, he holds a thumbs up with one hand while his mouth is slightly open and his teeth are visible. He’s stooping down with a cup in his other hand. According to Hartley’s text included in the photo, he appears to be in front of a contraption that is put on a chair, likely one that brews coffee.

“Finan’s doing really well with his barista training,” Hartley wrote. “Needs to work on his oat milk frothing though.” She tagged Rowley in the post as well.

There are also cups in a bag on the chair, and bottles of something underneath. In front of Rowley is what looks like a tarp.

Rowley shared the post on his Instagram Story too. He added the words, “Destiny is all café bar.” He even included an emoji… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.