Ruby Curtis, Jamie Lee Curtis’s daughter, talks about her’scary’ transgender experience.

Jamie Lee Curtis and her daughter Ruby spoke on their family’s traumatic experience when Ruby came out as transgender in July 2020.

Ruby told People in an exclusive interview that she told her parents about her sexual orientation when they were sitting in their Los Angeles backyard last year. She couldn’t tell them about it since she was afraid.

“Just the thought of telling them anything they didn’t know about me was terrifying.” It was frightening, but I was unconcerned. “They had always been extremely tolerant of me,” Ruby told the outlet.

Instead, Ruby, the eldest of Curtis and Christopher Guest’s two children, texted her mother.

“I phoned her right away,” Curtis stated after receiving the message. It goes without saying that there were a few tears shed.” The family has gradually adjusted to having another daughter since then. Curtis told People that she is now ready to listen as she learns to speak about Ruby using she/her/hers pronouns.

“It’s learning new words and concepts.” It’s my first time. I’m not pretending to be an expert on the subject. I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make blunders. “I’d like to try to avoid making major errors,” remarked the 62-year-old “Halloween” actress.

The “hardest” part of the adjustment for Curtis was not using her child’s birth name.

“Of course, that was the most difficult part. It’s just the word’s regularity. You’d given a child this name. That’s what you’ve been telling them their entire lives. That was, of course, the issue at first. Then there’s the pronoun. “My spouse and I still make mistakes now and then,” the actress admitted.

Ruby, on the other hand, is unconcerned about it and claims to understand her parents. She stated, “I don’t get furious at them for that.”

She always knew “she was unusual,” the 25-year-old video editor said.

However, a bad experience in counseling made her hesitant to come out right away.

In a 2000 interview with AARP magazine, Curtis talked about Ruby coming out as transgender for the first time. “We have watched in awe and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby,” she wrote, adding that she and her husband “have watched in wonder and joy as our son became our daughter Ruby.” However, she is still learning many things, one of which, according to the actress, is becoming more aware of what she says.

"You've slowed down your speech a touch." You become a little more aware of what you're doing.