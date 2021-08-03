Royal Photographer Predicted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Marriage Wouldn’t Last 3 Years: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage, according to a royal photographer, would not last three years.

On May 19, 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex married. Kent Gavin, the royal photographer for the Daily Mirror, didn’t hold out much hope for the royal pair, even predicting that they wouldn’t be together after three years. But he was mistaken. In May, the pair marked their third wedding anniversary.

In a recent interview with Insider, Gavin remarked, “When it was announced that Harry was going to marry Meghan, I said to my colleagues and a few people, “I don’t give that marriage three years.”

He believed this because he didn’t believe someone like Markle, who was used to the Hollywood environment, would be able to deal with the monarchy.

“I can’t picture Meghan, a gorgeous woman and a strong actress, putting up with a system that even Diana couldn’t handle,” Gavin continued.

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still together, they retired from royal duties last year and lived in Los Angeles. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now staying in their $14 million property in Montecito, California, with their two children, Archie, 2, and Lili, a baby they received in June.

Meanwhile, Chloe Savage, who worked on Markle’s famous wedding gown, came out against the couple’s choice to leave the company. She didn’t seem startled by their intentions since she believed Markle wasn’t ready for the pressure and “rules and regulations” that come with being a British royal.

In January, Savage told Insider, “I think she underestimated the role.” “The royal family has a history of breaking individuals. Kate had plenty of time to adjust to the situation. They took their time with her, whereas Meghan jumped right in.”

“It almost broke Diana. Sarah Ferguson’s heart was broken. It has previously broken people. I realize it’s looser now than it was then, but I don’t think she was prepared for what she could and couldn’t do, say, or wear back then,” she continued.

In related news, many people online chastised the royal couple for reportedly planning their lives outside of the firm while they were still full-time working royals, claiming that it was against the firm’s guidelines. However, a number of people defended Prince Harry and Markle, claiming that it was usual to plan ahead before making major decisions such as coming to the United States.