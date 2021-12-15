Royal Duties: Report, How Queen Elizabeth Avoids Being Overwhelmed By Family Issues.

According to a source, Queen Elizabeth’s mental discipline has helped her cope with a difficult year.

In the 70th year of her record-breaking reign, the 95-year-old monarch faced heartbreak and scandal, including the death of her husband Prince Philip, her son Prince Andrew’s ongoing legal troubles, and the fallout from her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior working royals. She has also been confined to Windsor Castle since late October due to health difficulties.

However, the Queen’s capacity to compartmentalize allows her to deal with both personal and public losses. People quoted an alleged “close insider” as stating, “She keeps things a little divided between family and official affairs because otherwise, it becomes overwhelming.”

Ingrid Seward, author of “The Queen and Di” and “Prince Philip Revealed,” said the Queen’s skill has been “very helpful” in her life as she balances her family and her public duty.

“Fundamentally,” Seward continued, “she puts things in a box and says, ‘that can be dealt with on Thursday.'”

“She isn’t going to let anything suffocate her. She is intellectually disciplined, which has served her well throughout the years. It has given her the ability to deal with everything and not become overwhelmed. It goes a long way toward understanding her capacity to work at such a young age.” While the Queen appears fragile and is slightly stooped, the monarch’s face is “clear, joyful, and wide-eyed,” according to the intimate insider. “This is not a person who is having a bad day. “Her phlegmatic disposition and shock absorbers allow her to handle disappointments,” the insider stated, noting “her temperament and religious faith.” She seemed to be able to continue for some time.” The Queen will spend Christmas at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, with other members of the royal family. She will remain there until the 6th of February, the anniversary of her father King George VI’s death.

It will be her first trip without Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage.

“She will be sorely missing his company. “However, she is a very stoic lady,” an alleged insider “who knows the Sovereign well” told People “as if to suggest

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be accompanied by their three children. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.