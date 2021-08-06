Rovers icon Dave Higgins adds, “Tranmere fans can’t wait to get to the ground, experience the atmosphere, and get a sense of the area.”

Dave Higgins, a Tranmere Rovers legend, is optimistic that his old club can get off to a “winning start” against Walsall on Saturday afternoon.

Micky Mellon’s side open their Sky Bet League Two campaign at Prenton Park against Matty Taylor’s Saddlers, with a 3pm kick-off.

And Higgins, who is 59 years old, is excited for the action to begin. With Mellon back in charge, he is optimistic.

“With the supporters back, everyone is eager to go, we’ve added a lot of players so it could be intriguing, we want to get off to a winning start,” Higgins told The Washington Newsday. We’ll be up against some difficult competition, and everyone is gearing up and anticipating it.

“When Micky became available, he was a natural successor to Keith Hill; he has already worked with Parky (Andy Parkinson) and Dawesy (Ian Dawes), and he is familiar with the club, having previously been promoted out of this division.

“Last year, we hoped to make the play-offs at the very least, but with Micky’s arrival, there are fresh faces with quality, and some of them have played at a higher level.

“Hopefully, Micky will get the perfect blend, the correct formation, and have them all playing together. He signed them early, so they’ve already played in a couple preseason games, so they should be ready to go.”

Higgins, who played for Rovers for nearly a decade, is looking forward to witnessing a sold-out crowd inside the stadium.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Rovers only played in front of supporters five times in the 2020/21 season, but the limits have since been lifted, allowing them to return.

“On Saturday, there will be six to eight thousand people in there,” Higgins remarked. For many of the lads who have come to Tranmere, it is a new beginning. They’re familiar with Tranmere and their promotion history, so it should be a terrific atmosphere.

“I’ve spoken to so many fans who just want to get there, who can’t wait to get to the ground, feel the atmosphere, get the excitement and mood about the place, and hopefully that will rub off on the players.”

