Ross’s Divorces Became His Trademark

Ross, played by David Schwimmer, was divorced so many times on Friends that it became a running gag. It was most likely not meant to be that way. The first divorce was more likely to allow him to date Rachel (Jennifer Aniston). But, because the will they/won’t they dynamic endured for the entire 10 seasons of the show, more divorces ensued.

Here’s a rundown of Ross Gellar’s many divorces on Friends and how they became his character’s signature. Friends: The Reunion is currently streaming on HBO Max, and you can catch up with the cast.

Ross started out on ‘Friends’ as a soon-to-be-divorced couple.

Ross, who was going through his first divorce, was introduced by friends. Carol (Jane Sibbett), his wife, came out during their marriage, but they had a kid together, thus Carol would appear in episodes centered on Ross as a father on a regular basis. Carol was in a same-sex relationship with Susan in later appearances (Jessica Hecht). Carol would also show up in flashback episodes, implying that she was experimenting with her sexuality.

Rachel returned to New York to avoid her own wedding at the same time as his family crumbled. Ross and Rachel have been in love since they were children. In Friends Seasons 2 and 3, they would finally date, but their split would lead to his next divorce.

After Rachel, Ross divorced his girlfriend.

Ross and Rachel’s romance was doomed from the start. They split up, and he slept with a woman he’d met earlier at a Xerox store the night of their breakup. Even though he stated they were on a break, it proved impossible to reconcile when Rachel wanted to get back together the next day. In the Friends reunion, the entire cast agreed with him.

He rekindled his romance with Emily (Helen Baxendale), a British visitor to New York who was the niece of…