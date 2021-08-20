Rosie Huntington Whiteley is expecting her second child with fiancé Jason Statham.

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington Whiteley are back for round two! The 34-year-old supermodel announced her second pregnancy on Instagram with a series of photos that highlighted the progression of her baby belly.

Whiteley captioned the photo, “Taaa daahhh!! #round2.”

Statham’s pals rushed to express their love and best wishes for the pregnant mother as soon as her fiance announced the wonderful news.

“Awwwwww congratulations awesome mumma,” Daisy Love said.

“The Originals” actor Phoebe J Tonkin also expressed her congratulations, writing, “Congratulations guys.”

Eiza González, a Mexican actress and singer, also expressed her joy in the comments section, writing, “Aawwww congrats to you two!! .”

“Omgggggg _______,” she commented on her post, “Yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

Lily Aldridge, a model friend of Whiteley’s, also wished the happy couple.

Statham and Whiteley are expecting their second child together; their first kid, Jack, was born on June 24, 2017. “Our little man has arrived!” exclaims the narrator. “Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday, June 24th,” Rosie said on Instagram after his birth.

The pair is well-known for keeping their personal lives discreet. Though they don’t post much about Jack or their personal lives on social media, the “Mad Max: Fury Road” actress opened up about parenthood and expanding her family during an Instagram Q&A session three years after Jack’s birth.

“We’re fortunate to be spending a lot of quality time as a family right now; he’ll be three in a few months, which I can’t believe. We are currently attempting potty training!!”

“I’m really delighted to report [Jack] has a good English accent,” the 34-year-old model added, adding that “he does have the same booming loud voice as Jason.”

During the Q&A, she voiced her wish to have more children, with Statham stating that she “would love to” have more children in the future.

The “Mechanic” star has been dating Whiteley since 2010 and announced their engagement at the Golden Globes in 2016, where the model proudly displayed her Neil Lane ring as she walked the red carpet arm-in-arm with her partner.