Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Attend London Premiere of Shelter

In a rare public outing, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé, actor Jason Statham, dazzled on the red carpet at the London premiere of Statham’s new action film, Shelter, on January 20, 2026. The event, held at Leicester Square, saw the couple, who have been together for over 15 years, arrive arm-in-arm, turning heads with their striking appearance and strong bond.

Rosie, 38, commanded attention in a black sequin crop top paired with low-waist trousers that accentuated her toned figure. She kept her look understated, with minimal makeup and accessories, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Statham, 58, looked equally sharp in a sleek outfit, visibly pleased to share the spotlight with his long-time partner. This marked one of their rare red carpet appearances without their children, Jack, 8, and Isabella, 3.

The couple first met at a party in London in 2010 and became engaged in 2016, although they have yet to marry. Rosie has openly discussed their relaxed attitude toward marriage, saying that while it is something they may consider in the future, it is not a priority for them at this stage.

Star-Studded Premiere and Film Expectations

The Shelter premiere was filled with familiar faces, including Statham’s co-star, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, and veteran actor Bill Nighy. Other notable guests included TV presenter Dan Walker, reality stars such as Tabitha Willett, and Love Island contestants Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan. The film, directed by Ric Roman Waugh, is set for its theatrical release on January 30, 2026, and promises to deliver a thrilling, action-packed plot.

Shelter follows a reclusive man who rescues a young girl during a deadly storm, only to be drawn into a perilous journey that forces him to confront his past. The suspenseful narrative, coupled with Statham’s gritty performance, is expected to keep audiences on edge. The movie’s premiere has generated considerable buzz, not just for its action sequences but also for its emotional depth.

In the weeks leading up to the premiere, Rosie and Jason had been enjoying quality time as a family, taking their children on a holiday to Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds. The estate’s 85-acre grounds provided the perfect setting for country walks, archery, and other outdoor activities, reflecting the couple’s preference for low-key family moments away from the spotlight.

As Rosie continues to make waves in the fashion world, she recently posed for a winter photoshoot with wellness brand Alo, donning a white bikini against a snowy backdrop. Her social media posts showcase her enduring appeal and versatility, seamlessly transitioning between high fashion and activewear. This latest collaboration highlights her continued relevance in the industry, alongside her role as a dedicated mother and partner.

The couple’s appearance at the Shelter premiere serves as a testament to their enduring relationship, with both Statham and Huntington-Whiteley emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and support. With Shelter set for release, the film’s action-packed storyline and the couple’s strong partnership have made this premiere a memorable event in London’s awards season calendar.