Rosé of Blackpink Gets An Electric Guitar From John Mayer: ‘Life Is Complete’

Rosé from Blackpink has a new fan in artist John Mayer, who bought her a guitar as a thank you for singing his song “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room.”

Roseanne Park, better known by her stage as Rosé, shared a photo of Mayer’s stunning pink electric guitar on Instagram on Thursday, captioning it “Life is complete,” and thanked him for the present.

“Rosé, I should be thanking you!” Mayer wrote on a thank-you card inside the electric guitar case. (as a result, thank you) – John.”

The present arrives just two weeks after Rosé wowed viewers with her performance of “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” on the inaugural episode of JTBC’s “Sea of Hope” in June, according to Koreaboo.

“Sea of Hope,” a music variety show, debuted on June 29 with Rosé as its first guest. Onew, a 31-year-old SHINee vocalist, Lee Dong Wook, AKMU vocalist Lee Suhyun, Kim Go Eun, Lee Ji Ah, and Yoon Jong Shin were among the cast members.

The song “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” is from Mayer’s third studio album, which was released in September 2006.

Mayer collaborated with PRS Guitars on the design of the “Silver Sky” electric guitar. The Roxy Pink color scheme is inspired by the South Korean superstar’s favorite hue, Pink.

According to Guitar.com, Mayer was first seen with the Roxy Pink edition guitar during his June appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” where he delivered his latest single, “Last Train Home.”

“For years, I’ve wanted to develop a guitar that incorporates some of my favorite vintage features while maintaining a modern spirit and beauty. “The ‘Silver Sky’ is my concept of what a reboot of the electric guitar should look and feel like after two years of study and refinement,” Mayer said on PRS Guitars’ website.

According to Guitar.com, Silver Sky’s “Roxy Pink” electric guitars include a rosewood fingerboard with little bird inlays.

“The Strat-style guitar is made of alder wood and has a maple neck with a bone nut and a double action truss rod. According to Guitar.com, the instrument’s electronics incorporate a trio of 635JM single-coils “routed to a single volume knob, two tone knobs, and a five-way selector.”