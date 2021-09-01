Rose McGowan vs. Oprah Winfrey: Actress’s Wealth Is Only 0.12 Percent Of Host’s

Rose McGowan is an actress and activist best known for her part in the 1996 horror film “Scream” and for being named Time’s 2017 Person of the Year for speaking out against sexual assault and harassment.

The Hollywood celebrity recently slammed Oprah Winfrey, describing her as a phony who backed a power system for her personal gain. McGowan pointed out that the rich host was acquainted with convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and has ties to Russell Simmons, who is accused of rape and sexual misconduct.

The two have also been at odds over the Time’s Up movement, which aimed to combat sexual harassment and abuse. According to Fox News, Winfrey donated $500,000 to the organization, although McGowan believed it was predicated on lies.

Tina Tchen, the founder and CEO of Time’s Up, is said to have advised former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during the inquiry into his alleged sexual harassment cases. Cuomo’s draft letter, in which he disputed the allegations against him, allegedly included the official.

McGowan, who has a net worth of $3 million, or around 0.12% of Winfrey’s gigantic $2.5 billion net worth as of Aug. 31, 2021, starred in films like “The Black Dahlia” in 2006 and “Machete” in 2010.

After reportedly being assaulted by Weinstein in 1997, she has been speaking out against sexual violence for years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, McGowan was reportedly awarded $130,000 as a settlement for the case.

Winfrey, the host of “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” on the other hand, has developed an empire and is said to earn around $300 million each year. The host had a net worth of $500,000 when her hit talk program first aired in 1985. In 1989, the amount increased, and by 1995, it had risen to half a million dollars. Winfrey’s net worth surpassed $1 billion in 2000, and her money has continued to rise since then.

She became the first black woman to become a billionaire, and she is now the world’s fourth richest celebrity. According to Forbes, Winfrey is the 12th richest self-made woman in the world in 2021.