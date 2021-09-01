Rose McGowan accuses Oprah Winfrey of being a “fake” who supports a corrupt system for personal gain.

On social media, Rose McGowan criticized Oprah Winfrey.

The “Charmed” actress shared a photo of media mogul Harvey Weinstein kissing convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein on the cheek on Twitter on Sunday. She posted it alongside a caption accusing the TV producer, actress, and novelist of being “false.”

“I’m delighted more people are witnessing @Oprah’s terrible truth. McGowan wrote, “I wish she were real, but she isn’t.” “She is as false as they come, from being friends with Weinstein to leaving and trashing Russell Simmons’ victims, she is about upholding a corrupt power structure for personal benefit. #lizard.”

Netizens reacted to the post in a variety of ways. Following Winfrey’s tweet, a number of Twitter users chastised her.

“Any billionaire who has accumulated that much fortune has done so through exploitation. Oprah is no exception. One person commented, “Billionaires and wealth inequality should not exist.”

“No one is a decent person who establishes a billion-dollar empire. In our system, you don’t advance to the top by bulldozing everything and everyone in your way; you rise to the top by bulldozing everything and everyone in your route,” another added.

Many people, though, defended Winfrey. One source claimed Winfrey dropped out of the documentary because she wanted to add to the victims’ testimonies, but the filmmakers disagreed.

“I don’t think Oprah was aware of his offenses. Haven’t we all had experiences with folks we only [casually]know?” another person wrote.

“Girl, calm down. Weinstein had a large number of unwitting friends. That does not imply that they are evil people. Another person wrote, “Find another way to attract attention and relevance.”

McGowan’s remark, according to Page Six, had something to do with Winfrey’s almost participation in a 2020 documentary named “On the Record,” which would focus on Simmons’ alleged sexual misconduct.

Sexual misconduct allegations were leveled against both Weinstein and Simmons. Weinstein’s sexual abuse, which dates back to the 1970s, sparked the #MeToo movement in 2017. McGowan was one of the first to be accused of rape by scores of women. The charges were also leveled at Simmons, but the 63-year-old music mogul rejected them. In recent years, he has kept a quiet profile.

Winfrey was brought on board to executive produce the documentary “On the Record” at first. However, due to conflicts with the film’s directors, she had to drop out.

In January 2020, Winfrey revealed in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer on the untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering documentary, and it will not appear on Apple TV+.”

