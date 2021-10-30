Rose Ayling-Ellis’ boyfriend on Strictly Come Dancing: Inside the EastEnders star’s seven-year relationship

On Strictly Come Dancing, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have wowed both the audience and the judges.

The EastEnders actress is still going strong in the competition, with a high-scoring 37 for her Viennese Waltz last week putting her in a strong position to win the Glitterball trophy.

Although fans have noticed Rose and Giovanni’s great closeness, some sources claim Giovanni’s breakup with his girlfriend Maura Higgins was due to their friendship.

Giovanni dismisses rumors about his split with Maura Higgins on Strictly Come Dancing.

This sparked talk of the ‘Strictly curse,’ but it’s crucial to remember that Rose is in a long-term relationship.

What is Rose Ayling-Ellis’ boyfriend’s name, and how long have they been together? Everything you need to know is right here.

Rose Ayling-Ellis is a British actress who is best known for her role as Frankie Lewis, Mick Carter’s daughter, on the BBC soap drama Frankie Lewis.

When she joined the EastEnders cast in May 2020, the 26-year-old became the long-running soap’s first deaf character, according to BirmimghamLive.

Rose has also appeared in programs such as Casualty, The Quiet Ones, and Summer of Rockets, in which she co-starred with Keely Hawes and Timothy Spall.

“I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers,” Rose told the BBC ahead of the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

“However, I’m also very pleased to learn a fantastic new skill, and even better, I get to learn while wearing lovely outfits made just for me.”

Rose Ayling-Ellis has a boyfriend, but who is he?

Samuel Arnold has been dating Rose Ayling-Ellis for seven years.

Despite Rose’s high-profile employment, the couple prefers to keep their relationship private, with only the occasional Instagram update.

Rose and her deaf partner Sam, who is also deaf, are seen in photos from 2014 climbing mountains and sailing down the Amazon River, as well as attending festivals and exploring large sand dunes.

