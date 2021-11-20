Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, according to the BBC Strictly Come Dancing star.

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant AJ Pritchard has revealed who he thinks will reach the final.

Rose Ayling-Ellis’ dramatic dance last week, which included a 10-second quiet, moved the professional dancer to tears, and he believes she will reach the competition’s final.

Last Saturday, the actress, who was the show’s first deaf contestant, performed a couple’s choice routine with Giovanni Pernice in which the music was paused and the couple danced in silence as a respect to the deaf community.

Pritchard, 27, and his brother, fellow dancer Curtis Pritchard, spoke on BBC Breakfast about the performance and the impending musical week on the dance competition.

“Strictly is just really building up now,” AJ, who was a professional on the show from 2016 to 2019, said. “From a week when we watched Rose just have an impression on the whole nation, we were all in floods of tears watching it.”

“When you watch a performance like that, you don’t assess it as a professional dancer; you truly become a part of it,” he continued.

“Whatever impact you have on Strictly, it will endure forever – an eternity.”

“I believe that when they get to the final – and I believe they will – that when they get to choose the dance they want to redo and do it, who can beat that dance?”

“It was wonderful,” Curtis, 25, said, adding, “and it’s a moment that I will remember, not just for the perfect dancing, but just because it made you experience and realize it in a different manner.”

A professional dancer on the Irish edition of Dancing with the Stars, the younger Pritchard brother also competed on the reality dating show Love Island in 2019.

On this week’s live Saturday program, the dancers will perform songs from musicals on the dancefloor.

“I believe musical week is excellent because people love musicals, and I think if you get the show that you actually love at heart, you’re going to have a great time,” Curtis remarked.”

