Rosé and Jisoo of Blackpink are global ambassadors for luxury brands at Paris Fashion Week [videos].

Rosé and Jisoo of Blackpink attended Paris Fashion Week and carried out their worldwide ambassador duties in style.

At the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2022 presentation, Rosé wore an all-black ensemble in front of the renowned Eiffel Tower. Knee-high boots, a massive gold-encrusted pearl necklace, and a black bow completed her gothic princess appearance.

From the time she left her hotel for the event until she seated in the front row of the runway show, fans greeted the famed Blackpink member with applause.

“Blackpink’s Rosé leaving her hotel going for Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week SS22 #ROSÉxYSLParisFW,” a fan captioned a brief video of Rosé leaving her hotel.

Another admirer spotted the “Boombayah” singer in the front row of the Saint Laurent show and wrote, “#ROSÉ & Talia Ryder el el evento de Saint Laurent’s SS 2022 Show at Paris Fashion Week!”

Fans also expressed their support for the 24-year-old performer by singing her solo single “On The Ground” as she left the event.

“As she leaves @Blackpink, Blinks is singing OTG for On the Ground girl, Rosé,” the fan remarked.

According to W magazine, the K-pop diva was chosen Saint Laurent’s global ambassador in 2020 after meeting the brand’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello in 2019 when he invited her to Paris. On September 14, the two walked the Met Gala red carpet together.

In an interview with W magazine, Vaccarello likened the K-pop sensation as “Saint Laurent in the way she lives, in the way she takes ownership of how she dresses, in her manner of releasing herself from the throng.” He went on to say, “She’s someone who represents today’s society.”

Jisoo, Rosé’s bandmate, also attended Paris Fashion Week as a worldwide ambassador and Dior muse.

Jisoo donned a patterned black and white short dress from the luxury label’s Resort 2022 collection to the occasion. With a little Lady Dior bag and platform heels, the K-pop star completed her ensemble.

“Jisoo at Paris Fashion Week!” said Twitter user @cyanblink, captioning a photo of the Dior muse. @blackpink is the primary attraction.”

Jisoo sat next to the Chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture Pietro Baccari during the Dior’s Spring 2022 runway show.

