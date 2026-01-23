Roo Irvine’s Private Life: Bargain Hunt Star Reveals Secret Marriage and Personal Passions

Roo Irvine, the popular Scottish antiques expert known for her roles on BBC’s Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, has led a relatively private life despite her extensive television career. Best known for her sharp eye for antiques, Irvine’s journey to fame began in 2015 when Antiques Road Trip producers noticed her talent. Since then, she has become a regular fixture on daytime TV, appearing in various popular BBC programs, including Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, Mastermind, House of Games, and Pointless.

Keeping a Low Profile

While Irvine is no stranger to the public eye, she has been steadfast in keeping her personal life, especially her romantic relationships, out of the spotlight. What has emerged over the years is that she married her husband, Mark, in a secret ceremony back in 2012. Mark, an Independent Councillor for Argyll and Bute, has also made his mark in the political world, having served as the chair of the Helensburgh and Lomond area committee. Together, the couple runs an antiques business, Kilcreggan Antiques, in their hometown of Argyll and Bute.

The couple’s marriage has largely remained private, with details about their wedding kept under wraps. However, in 2022, Roo took to social media to commemorate their tenth wedding anniversary. The post, which included a photograph from their wedding day, read: “Ten years ago, I became Mrs. Irvine. With true love, your joys are doubled