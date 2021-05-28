Ronald Smith Calls Tiffany Franco on ’90 Day Fiancé’ Couple Splits Due to Emotional Abuse

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith, who met on 90 Day Fiancé, have broken up again. The on-again, off-again pair has had their share of problems and disagreements. They had previously bashed each other on Instagram before reconciling. The same thing appears to be happening this time, however it’s unclear whether the two are done for good this time. Tiffany Franco is slamming Ronald Smith for being emotionally abusive, and Franco isn’t having it.

This isn’t the first time the pair from ’90 Day Fiancé’ has broken up.

Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco of 90 Day Fiancé called it split in February of 2020. Both of them resorted to social media to express their views on the situation.

“Unfortunately, I must inform you that Ronald and I will be splitting up. “Rather than hiding it and putting on a front for social media, I wanted to be the first to let you know,” Franco said on her Instagram story at the time.

“We appreciate your interest in our tale. We adore each other, but certain things are simply beyond repair. We both deserve so much more than what we have right now.”

“When a toxic person can’t manipulate you any longer, they’ll try to manipulate how others perceive you. There have never been more accurate words said. I wish Ronald nothing but the best, but I’m not going to waste another second being taken for granted and unhappy,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Franco was dubbed “controlling” by Ronald Smith in a message.

“She’s a domineering, domineering woman who doesn’t truly care about me. I was a pet to her, kept in a cage because whenever I wanted to go someplace, it resulted in a fight. He wrote in his story, “If I want to do something, I’m not allowed.”

After some time apart, the two reconciled and reunited.

Tiffany Franco has been dubbed an emotional abuser by the star of ’90 Day Fiancé.’