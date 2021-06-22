Roller skating has a lot of health benefits, and it’s also a lot of fun.

If you’ve been dragged into the addicting world of TikTok, you’ll know that roller skating has gone viral in recent months, due to videos of well-coordinated pro-skater users easily gliding in sun-drenched places.

While the TikTok stars make whizzing around on the pavement appear to be simple, roller skating is a difficult sport that demands core strength, flexibility, and balance, as well as the mental fortitude to skate at high speeds on tarmac…

It’s a full-body workout.

It’s tempting to think of roller skating as a leg workout, but frequent skaters know it’s a full-body workout.

As you thrust yourself forward, your hamstrings, hips, calves, quadriceps, and core muscles including the pelvic floor, back muscles, and glutes are strengthened and toned. You’re also attempting to maintain your equilibrium. When performing more intricate techniques like waltz jumps and twists, elite roller skaters need a tremendous amount of core strength to keep their bodies precisely aligned.

It might help you to enhance your posture and coordination.

Roller skating, like any other dancing talent, necessitates coordination to move the entire body in synchronization. However, because you’re on numerous wheels, your head is focused on spinning different plates, which might test your mental agility and balance.

Regular skating can help you straighten up and address any negative habits you’ve picked up while hunched over a laptop, as posture is crucial to maintaining your balance on the skates.

It has the ability to improve your mood.

If there’s one thing roller skating guarantees, it’s that it’ll put a smile on your face. Endorphins, which are released when you exercise, are feel-good chemicals that can enhance your mood and even aid with anxiety and depression symptoms.

Roller skating, unlike gym activities, takes you out into the fresh air, sunlight, and nature, which can be beneficial to your mental health as well.

It’s a good cardiovascular workout.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death, and specialists recommend that we all engage in cardiovascular exercise at least once a week to keep our hearts healthy.

