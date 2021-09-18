Roger Sanchez, the legendary DJ, is looking forward to the Cream Classical Liverpool event.

When Roger Sanchez recorded his single Another Chance two decades ago, he could never have guessed the impact it would have on music listeners.

The New Yorker states of the mega hit released in the summer of 2001, “I did not expect it to have the broad impact that it did.”

“It seemed like something remarkable to me, but it was also something more emotional and personal. When I first started playing it out… to see how people reacted — it was the most requested and inquired-about album I had – I realized that sure, this could be something special.”

The sudden closing of a Liverpool restaurant has been announced.

Another Chance, which featured a sample from American rockers Toto’s 1982 song I Won’t Hold You Back, was a global crossover smash that topped the UK singles chart – a rarity for a dancefloor music at the time.

Roger, 54, says, “That was a fantastic moment.” “That made me realize how much I connected with UK fans and how it had evolved into one of those albums that really crosses genres,” she says.

“What strikes me as unusual about the tune is how it appears to be one of those songs that still resonates and feels new today. I’m not simply saying this because I made it. Some records simply have that effect, and I am fortunate to own one of them.

“It feels as new today as it did the first time I dropped it.”

When Roger takes the stage for the Cream Classical concert on the Liverpool waterfront on Sunday, Another Chance will undoubtedly be a highlight of his set.

He joins Armand Van Helden, Groove Armada, Todd Terry, Seb Fontaine, Tall Paul, and Andy Carroll on the epic line-up for the second of two nights of electronic music classics, handpicked by K Klass and played by the Kaleidoscope Orchestra.

He’s looking forward to returning to the city for the dance giant after several appearances at Cream during the club’s peak.

He smiles and says, “I can’t wait.” “Cream has always been one of my favorite locations to play for me, dating back to the 1990s..” “The summary comes to an end.”