Robin Williams is ‘very irritating,’ according to Ethan Hawke.

Ethan Hawke, who co-starred in the teen thriller “Dead Poets Society” with the late Robin Williams, believed his co-star was “very aggravating.” Hawke imagined Williams held the same opinion of him.

The 50-year-old actor stated that Williams was known for making a lot of jokes on set, which irritated him as an 18-year-old teen star at the time.

“I used to think Robin despised me. “On set, he had a habit of cracking a lot of jokes,” he stated, according to Variety. “At the age of 18, I found that really unpleasant. I wouldn’t laugh at whatever he did because he wouldn’t stop.”

Hawke went on to explain that Williams was instrumental in getting him his first agent: “[Agent] He called, stating, ‘Robin Williams says you’re going to do incredibly well.”

“There was this sequence in the film where he makes me spontaneously write up a poem in front of the class,” the “24 Hours to Live” star continued. At the end of it, he cracked a joke about how terrifying I was. “At first, I assumed it was a joke.”

“As I become older, I understand that the earnestness and passion of young people can be daunting. It’s terrifying to be the person they believe you are. “For me, Robin was that,” he added.

