Robin Thicke’s Divorce and Addiction Scandals prompted Jay-Z to give her some sound advice.

There was a time when you couldn’t get on your favorite internet news site without seeing headlines about Robin Thicke. First, there was Miley Cyrus’s controversial performance. He then found himself in the midst of a very acrimonious divorce. Following that, we learnt about a major drug problem. Then came the heartbreaking news that Thicke’s equally renowned father, Alan Thicke, had died.

Many admirers believed Thicke’s life was about to spin out of control. That, however, was not the case. He cleaned up his act, fell in love, became a judge on The Masked Singer, and now has a new record. It turns out that Thicke’s new manager, Jay-Zee, provided him with some sound advise that aided in his turnaround.

How Robert Thicke’s divorce has affected him

After the success of “Blurred Lines,” Robin Thicke admits he became “a little cocky,” which harmed his “crumbling marriage.”

Anyone who read the news when Robin Thicke and his wife Paula announced their divorce knew the scenario was fraught with scandal and accusations. Both parties were so enraged that it seemed inconceivable that they could ever come to an acceptable agreement, but that appears to be the case.

Thicke spoke with People in February 2021 about the trauma that engulfed his life after the couple filed for divorce in 2014.

“When you first split up, there’s so much emotion, and there’s so much things that spills over,” Thicke explained. “However, time cures all wounds, and she is an amazing person.”

They ultimately regained control of their emotions and established a more stable base, allowing them to band together for the sake of their newborn kid.

“Once you can put yourself second, your son climbs to the top, and you realize it’s no longer about us,” he continues. “The way things are going, we’re incredibly fortunate… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.