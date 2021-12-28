Robert Pattinson Removes His Mask in ‘The Batman’ Trailer; Zo Kravitz Teases Him [Watch].

On Monday, Warner Bros. Pictures released a trailer for “The Batman,” which shows the relationship between Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman.

The official Twitter account for the film “The Batman” published a two-minute, 39-second trailer, which begins with Batman driving his Batmobile.

Pattinson is then shown at a public event, where Bella Real’s actor Jayme Lawson refers to him as Bruce Wayne, Batman’s secret persona. “I wouldn’t bother you here,” she says, “but your people keep telling me you’re unavailable.” She goes on to explain him how he can help the city even more. Wayne’s family has a history of generosity, but he doesn’t seem to be doing anything for society, according to Real. Visuals of Wayne getting into a fight are shown as Real speaks with him.

Catwoman and Batman are seen joining together against the crooks later in the teaser. “If we don’t stand up, no one will,” Catwoman tells Batman. While fighting the bad guys together, Catwoman and Batman are depicted having personal moments together, including Catwoman mocking Batman.

After the secret villain reveals that he knows Batman’s real name, Batman can be seen removing his mask in front of the monitor.

“For both the Bat and the Cat, vengeance means justice. Watch The Batman’s new trailer now. Only available in theaters on March 4th “The trailer was captioned by the official Twitter handle.

Fans expressed their displeasure in the comments area.

“Every time I see a new trailer for this film, it appears to be getting better and better. “I can’t wait to watch it,” one user remarked, while another added, “This has the potential to be on par with the ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy.” That in itself is thrilling.” On March 30, 1939, Batman was originally introduced in DC comics. Given the upcoming film, it is a relaunch of the Batman film franchise, directed by Matt Reeves.

On March 4, 2022, “The Batman” will be released exclusively in theaters. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said over the weekend that the film will premiere on HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical release, on April 19, 2022.