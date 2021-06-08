Robert Downey Jr. earned a moniker during his time in prison.

Even if it doesn’t always appear that way, celebrities and actors like Robert Downey Jr. are just like the rest of us. From unanticipated spills and sadness to legal troubles, the wealthy and famous know how to get themselves into a pickle. Full House’s Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin made headlines lately for their part in a massive college admissions scandal, which ended in both actors doing time in prison.

Robert Downey Jr. is one of many famous celebrities who have been in similar situations. Consider Robert Downey Jr.’s career, the events that led to his arrest, and the name that accompanied it.

Robert Downey Jr.’s meteoric ascent to fame

In April of 1965, Robert Downey Jr. was born. The New York City native was raised in a family of artists and entertainers. His father was a renowned actor and his mother was a well-known and respected filmmaker. Downey Jr. attended the Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center before migrating to California when his parents divorced because of his family, passions, and hobbies.

In 1982, Downey Jr. dropped out of high school to pursue his dreams. The following year, he was cast as Stewart in Baby It’s You, and not long after that, he played Lee in Firstborn. The actor participated in other Saturday Night Live specials over the next few years. Through the end of the 1980s, Downey Jr. landed job after role, and though the actor and his career appeared to be a success on the surface, there was a lot going on underneath the surface.

Robert Downey Jr. earned a pseudonym while jailed.