Robert Downey Jr. cried after hearing Iron Man’s fate in ‘Endgame,’ according to the ‘Avengers’ director.

Director Joe Russo claims that the ending of “Avengers: Endgame” left not only the audience unhappy, but even the film’s leading man, Robert Downey Jr., upset.

In the new book “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” the co-director of Marvel’s highest-grossing film reveals that Downey Jr. cried when he told him about the fate of Tony Stark, nicknamed Iron Man, in the film.

The Marvel book stated, “When the Russos’ presentation to Downey Jr. got to Tony Stark’s final moments, their nerves began to subside.” “However, their faith in the story was strengthened.” Joe, who co-directed the film with his brother Anthony, remembers telling the actor the story and getting to the part where the popular superhero died.

“Robert began to cry, and when we were finished, he said, “That is f—king great.” That’s when we realized we had to do something. He knew it because he sensed it “According to the co-director.

On April 26, 2019, the action-packed sci-fi film was released. While Downey Jr. was moved by the film’s conclusion, he was not surprised by Iron Man’s fate.

Before signing on to “Captain America: Civil War,” which was also helmed by the Russo brothers, the 56-year-old actor already had an idea about his character’s narrative. Downey Jr., who starred as Iron Man in the 2008 film, “Iron Man,” contributed to the development of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new book contains anecdotes of Marvel movie cast and crew members.

Downey Jr. hailed actor Terrence Howard for his casting as Iron Man in the book.

“While I have your automobile, I’ll go back to the beginning and thank Howard (our original Rhode), who was instrumental in my casting,” the actor wrote.

Downey Jr. is now filming “All-Star Weekend,” a comic sports drama that is currently in post-production. He’ll also make an appearance in the upcoming miniseries “The Sympathizer.”

This year has already seen the release of two Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four films: “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” “Eternals” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” two more films, will be released soon.

“Eternals” will be released on November 5th, while “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released on December 17th.