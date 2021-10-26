Robert Downey Jr. Applauds Terrence Howard For His Iron Man Role.

In the new book “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Robert Downey Jr. credits actor Terrence Howard with casting him as Iron Man.

The 56-year-old actor conveyed his gratitude to Howard in the book. “While I have your automobile, I’ll go back to the beginning and thank Howard (our original Rhode), who was instrumental in my casting,” the actor wrote.

The book includes personal accounts from cast and crew members who contributed to the development of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In 2008’s “Iron Man,” Howard played James Rhodes, until Don Cheadle took over the role in the sequel, which was released in 2010.

Howard spoke on the talk show “Watch What Happens Live” in 2013 and explained why he didn’t reprise his role as Rhodes in the sequel.

“It turns out that the person I helped become Iron Man… stole the money that was meant to go to me and pushed me out when it came time to re-up for the second one,” Howard claimed during the interview.

Howard went on to say that he had a three-picture deal with the studio, and that the first, second, and third installments of “Iron Man” had already been budgeted.

“‘Look, we’ll pay you one-eighth of what we contractually had for you since we think the second one will be successful with or without you,’ they stated with the second. And I contacted my friend, whom I had assisted in obtaining the first job, and he did not return my call for three months “He made a point.

The host then inquired about his relationship with Downey. “Oh, how I adore him. He’ll be blessed by God, “Howard was the one who responded.

Howard’s next projects include “The Walk,” “The System,” “Selfie,” “Beneath,” and “Afterward,” among others.

Downey, on the other hand, will star in “All-Star Weekend,” a comedy sports drama currently in post-production. In addition, he is set to star in the upcoming miniseries “The Sympathizer.”