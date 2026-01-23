Robbie Williams Poised to Surpass The Beatles’ UK Chart Record

Robbie Williams is on the brink of breaking a UK chart record held by The Beatles, as his latest album, *Britpop*, heads towards the number one spot. The 51-year-old singer’s first album in seven years could make him the record-holder for the most UK number one albums of all time, a title he shares with the legendary band, both having secured 15 number ones.

Early Success and Strategic Release

*Britpop*, which was unexpectedly released three weeks ahead of schedule, is already topping the charts midway through the week. The album’s early success suggests Williams will likely overtake The Beatles once the official number one is announced by the Official Charts Company on Friday. If confirmed, this will mark a historic achievement for Williams, further solidifying his place as one of the UK’s most successful pop stars.

The surprise release of *Britpop* came after Williams made the strategic decision to move the album’s release date from October 2025, aware that it would clash with Taylor Swift’s *The Life of a Showgirl*. In a candid interview on BBC Radio 1 last October, Williams expressed his eagerness to break the Beatles’ long-standing record, revealing that he “desperately” wanted to be the first to claim a 16th UK number one album.

The album features high-profile collaborations, including contributions from Gary Barlow, Williams’ former bandmate in Take That, as well as Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi. These collaborations, along with a generally positive reception from critics, have helped propel *Britpop* to its early success.

The final confirmation of this week’s number one album will come on Friday, but with *Britpop* currently holding strong, fans are eagerly awaiting what could be a landmark moment in Williams’ career.